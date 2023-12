SHAFAQNA- Following the blackout of communications and the internet, the Palestinian Red Crescent states that it is unable to establish contact with its teams stationed in the Gaza Strip.

The Red Crescent stated: “The artillery shelling this morning of the association’s headquarters in Khan Younis also destroyed the VHF antenna network for the association’s work, which was the only means of contact in light of the communications outage.”

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com