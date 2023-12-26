Iraq: Consolidating borders leads to reduction of infiltration & smuggling

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of the Interior has affirmed their collaboration with Arab and international law enforcement agencies to locate and bring back wanted individuals from Iraq. It has also emphasized that the western and southern borders of Iraq have been strongly fortified in order to deter any efforts of illicit entry or smuggling.

The Ministry of Interior spokesperson, Brigadier General Muqdad Miri, informed the Iraqi News Agency INA that “The security services continue to follow up and prosecute wanted persons and outlaws, whether in criminal or terrorist cases, in implementation of judicial orders,”

Miri added, “The prosecution process includes wanted persons at home and abroad, as there is an international coordination department with the Arab police as well as the international police – Interpol. We have agreements with countries to extradite wanted persons, arrest warrants are executed, and wanted persons are recovered.”

Source: INA

www.shafaqna.com