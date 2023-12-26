Research: Internal clock is not affected as much by light color as previously believed

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Evening light is considered harmful to sleep. But does the color of the light matter? Researchers from the University of Basel and the Technical University of Munich TUM compared the effects of different colors of light on the human body. The researchers findings contradict the results of a previous study on mice.

According to Science Daily, Vision is a complex process. The visual perception of the environment is created by a combination of light waves of different wavelengths, which are decoded in the brain as colors and brightness. Photoreceptors in the retina first convert light into electrical impulses When there is enough light, the cones ensure clear, detailed and colorful vision.

Nevertheless, ambient light not only helps us see, but it also affects our sleep wake cycle. Special ganglion cells that are sensitive to light, like cones and rods, are very involved in this process. They react strongly to short wavelength light at around 490 nanometres. Also if light contains only short wavelengths between 440 to 490 nanometres, we see it as the color blue. If very short light waves make certain cells in our eyes active, those cells tell our internal clock that it is daytime. The most important thing here is how strong the light is for each wavelength the color that we see does not matter.

Dr. Christine Blume says that: “However, the light-sensitive ganglion cells also receive information from the cones. This raises the question of whether the cones, and thereby the light colour, also influence the internal clock. After all, the most striking changes in brightness and light colour occur at sunrise and sunset, marking the beginning and end of a day.”

At the University of Basel’s Centre for Chronobiology, she is conducting research on the impact of light on human beings. As the primary author, she is leading a study that explores how various colors of light affect the internal clock and sleep patterns. The findings of the team of researchers from the University of Basel and the TUM have been published in the scientific journal Nature Human Behaviour.

Source: Science Daily

