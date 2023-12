SHAFAQNA- Issuing a statement, French Foreign Ministery expressed a grave concern over Israel’s plan to intensify fighting and deepen operations in the Gaza Strip.

According to Shafaqna quoting Anadolu, condemning the systematic bombing of civilians, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement: “France strongly reiterates its call for an immediate truce leading to a cease-fire.”

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com