SHAFAQNA- Here is the latest casualty figures of the Gaza war based on the data reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry, the Israeli Army, and the Israeli Social Security Agency.

Killed: 20,915

Wounded: 54,918 Occupied West Bank

Killed: 311

Wounded: More than 3,450 Israel

Killed on October 7: 1,139 (revised down from 1,405)

Soldiers killed since ground invasion: 165

Wounded: 8,730 Source: Al Jazeera www.shafaqna.com