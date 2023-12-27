Biden & Qatari Emir has a phone conversation regarding Gaza

SHAFAQNA- In accordance with the White House, US President Joe Biden had a phone conversation on Tuesday with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani regarding the current circumstances in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, it was mentioned that the two leaders engaged in a conversation regarding the pressing initiative to ensure the liberation of all the remaining individuals who are being held captive by Hamas, which includes American citizens.

It stated that the discussions also included their perspectives on the continuous endeavors to enable enhanced and consistent delivery of critical humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

Source: aa

