A vast migrant convoy in Mexico is making towards US

SHAFAQNA- The biggest migrant convoy in over a year is moving across Mexico towards the US border while both nations are exploring solutions to control the unprecedented influx of asylum seekers.

Around 8,000 migrants are making their way to the United States, marking the biggest caravan heading towards the US since June 2022.

The migrants, said to be from 24 different nations, have crossed into Mexico via Chiapas state in the southeast and are en route to Mexico City.

According to officials from the border patrol, approximately 10,000 migrants have been captured each day at the southwest border this month.

