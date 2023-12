SHAFAQNA- Cuba’s president urged for a cessation of the long-lasting conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which has persisted for over 2.5 months.

Miguel Diaz Canel expressed on X: “The genocide committed by the terrorist state of Israel in Gaza is a humiliation for all humanity. How long will there be impunity? How long will there be a free way to murder? Cuba, which will never be among the indifferent, raises its voice for Palestine again and again.”

Source: aa

