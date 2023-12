SHAFAQNA- According to the Finance Ministry, Israel is expected to augment its war expenditure by a minimum of 30 billion shekels ($8.3 billion) in the upcoming year due to the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

The ministry informed parliament on Monday that the projected budget for 2024 will likely be around 562 billion shekels, an increase from the initial approval of 513 billion shekels in May.

Source: Bloomberg

www.shafaqna.com