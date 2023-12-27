English
International Shia News Agency
Taliban’s Minister: Denying Jafari religion in Afghanistan impossible

SHAFAQNA Afghanistan- Taliban’s acting Minister of Foreign Affairs says that it is impossible to deny the Jafari religion in Afghanistan.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan, Taliban’s acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi has recently told in his travel to Iran that it is impossible to deny the Jafari religion in Afghanistan.

Muttaqi has added that the Jafari religion in Afghanistan has followers and it is impossible to deny it.

It is noteworthy that recently the Taliban Higher Education Minister, Nida Mohammad Nadim had claimed that “there are not religions in Afghanistan and all Afghans follow the religion of Imam Abu Hanifa”.

In this regard, Muttaqi said what Nadim meant had been among the religions of Sunni sects that indeed all Sunni Muslims of Afghanistan follow the Hanafi sect. But these statements have been misunderstood.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com

