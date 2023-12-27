English
Levy: Israel withdraws visa privileges from UN staff

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli government said it will no longer automatically issue visas to UN staff after saying some staff were “collaborators” with Palestinian militants. Instead, applications will be considered on a “case by case” basis.

Supreme spokesman, Eylon Levy made the decision public on Tuesday, criticizing UN officials for “blaming Israel” and “covering for Hamas” during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Eylon Levy said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that visa requests by UN employees will no longer be granted automatically, and will instead be considered on a case-by-case basis,” he added: “Israel will stop working with those who cooperate with the Hamas terror regime’s propaganda machine, and we urge our allies to do the same and stand up for basic integrity in the global institutions that should serve, and not sabotage, international security.”

Source: RT

www.shafaqna.com

