Het Parool: Dutch government secretly monitors Holocaust survivors

SHAFAQNA- The Dutch Internal Security Service (BVD) monitored Jewish citizens for decades following their return from Auschwitz and other Nazi concentration camps during World War II, Dutch newspaper Het Parool reported Saturday. The survivors were considered a potential threat to democracy, according to documents declassified last year by the National Archives and reviewed by the publication.

The BVD labeled the Dutch Auschwitz Committee as an extremist group, citing the reason that its leaders were affiliated with the Communist Party of the Netherlands (CPN). The committee, established in 1956 by Auschwitz survivors, was considered to be associated with the Communist Party. One could observe that individual board members were subjected to surveillance, and interestingly, the BVD even went so far as to plant an informant within the organization. The informant’s reports, which can be found in the archival material, provide an intricate account of the group’s gatherings and international journeys in remembrance of the camps’ liberation.

Source: RT

www.shafaqna.com