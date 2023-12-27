Al Jazeera: Israel has issued initial permission for “maritime corridor” from Cyprus to Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Israel has issued the initial permission for maritime corridor from Cyprus to Gaza.

According to Shafaqna Translation Service, Al Jazeera wrote: Israel Hayom reported: Israel has in principle agreed to allows Cyprus, with the support of Britain, to open a humanitarian maritime corridor to Gaza.

This corridor will bring more supplies and equipment to the besieged Palestinian territory, which has already relied only on the Rafah border crossing with Egypt and recently the Karim Abu Salem crossing.

According to Hayom, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday transferred the initial approval of the corridor to his counterparts in Cyprus and the UK and said: probably “it will start working after completing the required preliminaries”.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com