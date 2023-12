SHAFAQNA- Beijing will use “all necessary means” to prevent Taiwan’s secession, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday, adding that the island’s reunification with the mainland was inevitable.

Xinhua reported that Xi Jinping’s remarks were part of a speech to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China at a symposium marking the 130th anniversary of Mao Zedong.

“We will resolutely prevent anyone from making Taiwan secede from China by any means,” Xi Jinping said.

Source: RT

