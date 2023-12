SHAFAQNA- At least 20 people were killed and many others were injured during an attack by Israeli forces near the al-Amal hospital in Khan Younis, Southern Gaza.

According to Shafaqna quoting Al Jazeera, the Israeli military also droned a missile at a group of people in the Abasan district in eastern Khan Younis and more than one missile was fired in the Ma’an area, close to central Khan Younis.

