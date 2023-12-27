Russia’s FM: EU citizens must pay entire fee of Russian visa from 25 Dec.

SHAFAQNA- The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that citizens from various EU countries who are seeking a Russian visa will be required to pay the complete visa fee starting from December 25th.

This rule is applicable to individuals residing in Denmark, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, along with the broader European Union. Russia has entered into international agreements concerning the facilitation of visa procedures with these organizations; however, these agreements were effectively halted last year.

Source: TASS

