Gazprom discloses huge increase in exports to China

SHAFAQNA- It is expected that Russia’s exports of natural gas to China have an annual increase in 2023, Gazprom CEO Aleksey Miller said during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

As indicated by Miller, last week, Gazprom set a new record for daily gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia mega pipeline. It has announced records for daily exports nine times since the beginning of 2023.

Because of Ukraine-related sanctions and deliberately damaging of the Nord Stream pipelines that was Russia’s key gas route to the region previously, sales of Russian gas to the EU have diminished. However, Gazprom has successfully redirected its energy trade towards Asia. And China emerges as its largest importer.

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak indicated that China constitutes 50% of Russia’s energy exports. This is while the share purchased by India is reaching 40%.

Source:rt

