Military Expert predicts possibility of Israeli withdrawal from southern Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Major General “Fayez Al-Duwairi “, a military expert, emphasized: our prediction is that if nothing major happens, Israeli forces will withdraw from the south of the Gaza Strip in the next three weeks.

According to Shafaqna quoting Al Jazeera, he added: The war in the south of the Gaza Strip is crucial. Defeat in a field may destroy all achievements of the parties involved in this war.

Al-Duwairi explained: The Zionist soldiers settled in the south of the Gaza Strip have changed their positions in previous days that this action has not had military objectives.

Al Jazeera wrote: the obtained satellite images inform about changing of positions of the Zionist forces in a number of regions in the south of the Gaza Strip in December 17-24.

Al-Duwairi added: The Zionist soldiers have just advanced a few tens of meters and this distance is not important from military point of view. These forces are moving toward Hamad with the aim of besieging Khan Younis.

Earlier, “Herzi Halevi”, the Chief of General Staff of the Zionist Army, had acknowledged that although the war in Gaza has important goals but achieving the goals in the war in Gaza has not been easy and is faced with challenges.

Source: mehrnews

