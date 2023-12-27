Senior Analyst: Iran’s revenge for assassination of senior Commander in Syria will be destructive

SHAFAQNA- According to Mehr News Agency, Abdel Bari Atwan, a senior regional analyst, wrote in his recent article in the electronic newspaper Rai Al-Youm that the act of the Zionist occupiers to assassinate Seyyed Razi Mousavi, one of the prominent commanders of the Quds Force associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, means to increase Iran’s challenge to Zionist regime.

This article added it is true that this is not the first time that a prominent Iranian military figure has been assassinated, but this assassination has been conducted at a completely different and special time and simultaneous with Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip and other occupied Palestinian territories.

Atwan adds that the only persuasive option against the government of Iran is to take revenge, which can have two messages. First, it assures the elements of the Axis of Resistance and raises their morale. And second, it is a message to the Zionist occupiers that the government of Iran has no hesitation in taking revenge of its martyrs in different regions, inside or outside the occupied territories. This revengeful reaction can coincide with the anniversary of General Qassem Soleimani’s assassination on January 3 or before it.

This analyst of the strategic issues of the region did not consider it unlikely that the assassination of Mousavi was an insidious attempt by the Zionist regime to draw the USA into war with Iran and ignite the entire region, because Tel Aviv realized that it had failed in the Gaza war and as a result of this failure, it has lost its awe and security and stability.

For this reason, it seeks to expand the scope of the war and fall the burden of responsibility on the USA, so that it may be able to get rid of this deadlock and extend its survival even for a few years. But the result of such war will be disastrous for the US and also the Zionist regime, especially under conditions where the USA has failed in Ukraine and Tel Aviv in the Gaza.

Source: mehrnews

www.shafaqna.com