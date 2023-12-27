English
Israel promises to escalate conflict in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Prime Minister Netanyahu has affirmed that the Israeli military will not reduce the level of combat and is instead intensifying their actions in the southern region of Gaza. In the span of 24 hours, the air force successfully targeted 100 objectives, as the situation unfolds. 

Herzi Halevi, Chief Commander of the Israeli military, has stated that the conflict in Gaza will persist for a significant duration, possibly spanning months.

In Gaza, the number of casualties resulting from Israeli attacks since October 7 remains at 20,915 fatalities and 54,918 injuries.

Source: Al Jazeera

