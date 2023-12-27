Gaza: Al-Qassam Brigades claim attacks on Israeli targets

SHAFAQNA- Hamas’s military branch claimed responsibility for attacking four Israeli military bulldozers and a ‘Merkava’ tank to the north of Khan Younis, situated in the southern region of the Gaza.

Al-Qassam Brigades additionally stated that its militants aimed at:

A tank located in the central Gaza Strip’s Al-Bureij refugee camp region possesses Yasin 105 shells.

A personnel carrier equipped with Yasin 105 shells is situated east of the Al-Bureij refugee camp.

A bunch of soldiers and vehicles carrying mortar shells can be found to the north of Khan Younis.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com