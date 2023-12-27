English
International Shia News Agency
Middle EastOther News

Gaza: Al-Qassam Brigades claim attacks on Israeli targets

0

SHAFAQNA- Hamas’s military branch claimed responsibility for attacking four Israeli military bulldozers and a ‘Merkava’ tank to the north of Khan Younis, situated in the southern region of the Gaza.

Al-Qassam Brigades additionally stated that its militants aimed at:

  • A tank located in the central Gaza Strip’s Al-Bureij refugee camp region possesses Yasin 105 shells.
  • A personnel carrier equipped with Yasin 105 shells is situated east of the Al-Bureij refugee camp.
  • A bunch of soldiers and vehicles carrying mortar shells can be found to the north of Khan Younis.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Military expert: Possibility of Israel’s withdrawal from southern Gaza

anvari

Khan Younis: Israeli attack killed at least 20 people near al-Amal hospital

asadian

Tulkarem: Israelis killed 6 Palestinians & blocked ambulances

asadian

Palestinian Red Crescent has lost communication with its teams in Gaza

rahman samadreza

Israel bombarded several regions of Gaza overnight

asadian

AP: Ambitious Egyptian proposal to end Israel-Hamas war

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.