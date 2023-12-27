Some internet services return to parts of Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian Telecommunications Company (Paltel) reported today that telecommunications services gradually return to the central and southern Gaza. They were interrupted yesterday (26 Dec. 2023) for the seventh time since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on October 7.

According to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Israeli occupation forces had destroyed the generators that feed the main distributor in Khan Yunis with a bulldozer. The Israeli warplanes bombarded the main fiber line feeding the internet in the Gaza Strip. As a result, telecommunications and internet services were interrupted completely.

Source: wafa

