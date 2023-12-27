English
Gaza: Evidence accusing Israel of war crimes is mounting

SHAFAQNA- Speaking to Al Jazeera, international lawyer Toby Cadman highlights the ongoing Israeli evacuation orders for the people of Gaza, which are consistently followed by attacks targeting the very areas where they were instructed to seek refuge.

Cadman stated: “The fact the Israeli authorities repeatedly say they give ‘sufficient notice’ to civilians so they can leave is still not justification for devastating civilian areas. And it’s all the more worrying when we see suddenly civilians being moved from one area to another area and that area subsequently being attacked.”

Source: aljazeera

