SHAFAQNA- US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan announced the appointment of Sigrid Kaag as senior coordinator for humanitarian affairs and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip “an important step as we continue to work with the UN as a critical partner in the delivery and distribution of life-saving humanitarian assistance in Gaza”.

A resolution recently adopted by the UN Security Council has ordered the selection of a UN humanitarian coordinator specifically for the enclave.

