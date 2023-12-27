English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Human rightsMiddle EastOther News

WHO carries out dangerous missions to deliver supplies to hospital in Gaza

0

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations organization reports that its teams visited al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and al-Amal, the main office of the Palestine Red Crescent Society, in the southern region.

The agency reported that approximately 50,000 individuals are still seeking refuge at al-Shifa, while around 14,000 are thought to be taking shelter at al-Amal.

At al-Amal, WHO staff said: “saw the aftermath of recent strikes that disabled the hospital’s radio tower and impacted the central ambulance dispatch system for the entire Khan Younis area, affecting more than 1.5 million people.”

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Khan Younis: Death toll rises to 30 after Israel demolished building near hospital

rahman samadreza

Casualty statistics released by Gaza media office

rahman samadreza

US welcomes appointment of UN coordinator for Gaza aid

rahman samadreza

Gaza: Evidence accusing Israel of war crimes is mounting

rahman samadreza

Khan Younis: Israeli attack killed at least 20 people near Al-Amal hospital

asadian

Israeli army warned war to last for months

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.