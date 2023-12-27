WHO carries out dangerous missions to deliver supplies to hospital in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations organization reports that its teams visited al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and al-Amal, the main office of the Palestine Red Crescent Society, in the southern region.

The agency reported that approximately 50,000 individuals are still seeking refuge at al-Shifa, while around 14,000 are thought to be taking shelter at al-Amal.

At al-Amal, WHO staff said: “saw the aftermath of recent strikes that disabled the hospital’s radio tower and impacted the central ambulance dispatch system for the entire Khan Younis area, affecting more than 1.5 million people.”

Source: aljazeera

