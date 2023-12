SHAFAQNA- The Israeli assault targeting a residential structure near al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis will have a significant impact on the medical care provided to the numerous injured Palestinians, since numerous other healthcare facilities are no longer functioning. Over 20 hospitals have become non-operational due to the Israeli airstrikes.

Thirty Palestinians lost their lives in the airstrike that caused the residential building to collapse.

Source: aljazeera

