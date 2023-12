SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it had hit an Israeli “vital target” near Eliad, in Golan Heights.

According to Shafaqna quoting Al-Jazeera, the Israeli army has confirmed the attack, announcing a drone that was likely carrying explosives fired from Syria was shot down late on Wednesday (27 Dec. 2023) south of the settlement of Eliad, inflicting no casualties but some material damage.

Source: Al Jazeera

