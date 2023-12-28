English
Occupied West Bank: “Israeli soldiers seized $2.5m” from exchange shops overnight

SHAFAQNA- Israeli military forces attacked money exchange shops in West Bank and Ramallah overnight.

According to Shafaqna quoting Al-Jazeera, Israeli soldiers “seized about $2.5m” from three exchange shops in Ramallah and two elsewhere in the West Bank, reports Al-Jazeera’s Imran Khan from Ramallah.
Khan reported that Israeli soldiers blew up the safe of an exchange shop to confiscate the funds, in one case.

