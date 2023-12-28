Tehran: The Supreme Leader led funeral prayers for Martyr General Mousavi [photo]

English
SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution led the prayers at the funeral of Martyr General Seyyed Razi Mousavi today (Thursday morning 28 Dec. 2023) in Tehran.

The Supreme Leader expressed condolences to the family of the revered martyr and lauded the tireless efforts made by the former member of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), praying for the martyr resting in peace in heaven.

Brigadier General Seyed Razi Musavi, who served in Syria as a military advisor, was martyred on Monday in a terrorist attack by the Israeli regime on the capital Damascus.

