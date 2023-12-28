Gaza siege: Latest casualty figures on Dec 28

SHAFAQNA- Casualty figures of the Gaza war based on the data reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry, the Israeli Army, and the Israeli Social Security Agency.

Gaza

Killed since October 7: 21,110

Wounded: 55,243

Israel

Killed since October 7: 1,139

At least 20 individuals killed and numerous others sustained injuries in a devastating Israeli assault close to al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 195 people were killed and 325 injured in the last 24 hours.

Source: Al Jazeera

