Gaza siege: Latest casualty figures on Dec 28

SHAFAQNA- Casualty figures of the Gaza war based on the data reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry, the Israeli Army, and the Israeli Social Security Agency.
Gaza
Killed since October 7: 21,110
Wounded: 55,243
Israel
Killed since October 7: 1,139
At least 20 individuals killed and numerous others sustained injuries in a devastating Israeli assault close to al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis.
According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 195 people were killed and 325 injured in the last 24 hours.
Source: Al Jazeera