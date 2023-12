SHAFAQNA- A 21 year old Palestinian man, who was shot in the neck by Israeli forces during a raid in Nablus on December 18, has passed away from his injuries, according to medical sources informed Al-Jazeera.

A grand total of 314 Palestinians have met their demise due to Israeli forces within the occupied West Bank, ever since the observed date of October 7. Over 3,800 individuals have sustained injuries.

Source: AlJazeera

