SHAFAQNA- Israeli forces have started a strong attack on cities in the West Bank, which is under Israeli control. This attack is one of the biggest ones since the war in Gaza began in October.

One person died after Israeli soldiers attacked 10 cities, including Hebron, Halhul, Nablus, Jenin, Tulkarem, el-Bireh, Jericho, and the main area of Ramallah, which is where the Palestinian Authority works.

Source: AlJazeera

www.shafaqna.com