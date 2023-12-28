Israeli teen imprisoned for rejecting military service in opposition to Gaza war

SHAFAQNA- An Israeli military court has condemned a teen to 30 days in prison because of rejecting army service in opposition to the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.

In a statement mentioned by the Jerusalem Post newspaper, Tal Mitnick, 18, said that he refused to believe that more violence will result in security, he refused to participate in a war of revenge. He stated that we must accept the fact that after weeks of the ground operation in Gaza, at the end of the day – negotiations, an agreement, brought back the hostages. Indeed, it was military action that caused them to be killed.

Since the outbreak of the conflict on Oct. 7, the teen is the first Israeli who is imprisoned over his opposition to the Gaza war. According to a statement by his representatives, it is expected that he will be slapped with other jail sentences after his initial release. More than 200 Israeli high schoolers announced rejection of military service in August.