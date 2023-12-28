UN report gives a warning about ‘rapidly deteriorating’ human rights situation in West Bank

SHAFAQNA- On Thursday, the UN human rights office gives a warning about a “rapidly deteriorating” human rights situation in the occupied West Bank.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights demanded Israel to finish illegal killings and settler violence against the Palestinian population. The UN human rights office in a statement said that the report demands immediate finishing of the use of military weapons during law enforcement operations, finishing of arbitrary detention and cruel treatment of Palestinians, and terminating of discriminatory movement restrictions.

UN high commissioner for human rights, Volker Turk, decried the use of military tactics means and weapons in law enforcement contexts and also the use of unequal force. Turk demanded Israel to act immediately, explicitly and effectively to finish settler violence and investigate all incidents of violence by settlers and Israeli security forces. The report recalled that Israeli authorities inflicted severe and systematic restrictions on Palestinians’ movement across the West Bank since Oct. 7.