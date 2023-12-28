English
International Shia News Agency
Other News

“Eilat” has been collapsed/ hundreds of jobs were closed down

0

SHAFAQNA- According to Mehr News Agency, quoted by Al Mayadeen, the Hebrew media acknowledged that the occupied port of Eilat has been collapsed and is not expected to receive compensation for the losses it has suffered.

Eilat port chief, by referring to serious situation of this occupied port, announced: this area is being destroyed, there is no tourism in it and no one has tendency to come here.

He emphasized: the unemployment rate has increased incredibly and eighty percent of jobs have been hit hard. Eilat is in a severe crisis and hundreds of its jobs have been closed down.

It is noteworthy that the Yemeni armed forces joined the Al-Aqsa storm operation in support of the Palestinians after the Zionist’s regime brutal attack on the Gaza Strip and cruel killing of Palestinians in this strip. They announced that they will target the Israeli ships and the ships that are moving toward the occupied lands until these attacks stop. The Yemeni armed forces have carried out successful operations in this regard and have damaged Israeli shipping and the ports located in the south of the occupied lands a lot.

Source: mehrnews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Israeli youth demonstrate in West Jerusalem to demand release of Hamas prisoners

parniani

Hezbollah and Israel exchange fire on Lebanese border

parniani

UNICEF: Highest child deaths ever records in West Bank and East Jerusalem in 2023

parniani

Occupied West Bank: Israeli forces attack Ramallah and other cities

parniani

[Photos] Israeli occupation army continues to storm Jenin

parniani

Nablus: 21 year old Palestinian killed by Israeli forces

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.