“Eilat” has been collapsed/ hundreds of jobs were closed down

SHAFAQNA- According to Mehr News Agency, quoted by Al Mayadeen, the Hebrew media acknowledged that the occupied port of Eilat has been collapsed and is not expected to receive compensation for the losses it has suffered.

Eilat port chief, by referring to serious situation of this occupied port, announced: this area is being destroyed, there is no tourism in it and no one has tendency to come here.

He emphasized: the unemployment rate has increased incredibly and eighty percent of jobs have been hit hard. Eilat is in a severe crisis and hundreds of its jobs have been closed down.

It is noteworthy that the Yemeni armed forces joined the Al-Aqsa storm operation in support of the Palestinians after the Zionist’s regime brutal attack on the Gaza Strip and cruel killing of Palestinians in this strip. They announced that they will target the Israeli ships and the ships that are moving toward the occupied lands until these attacks stop. The Yemeni armed forces have carried out successful operations in this regard and have damaged Israeli shipping and the ports located in the south of the occupied lands a lot.