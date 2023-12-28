Sanchez: Spanish companies eager to participate in reconstruction of Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed on Thursday that Spanish enterprises are eager to participate in the reconstruction efforts in Iraq. He also emphasized the importance of establishing a lasting and continuous cessation of violence in Gaza.

According to INA, The Spanish Prime Minister showed appreciation for the warm welcome during a press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani and confirmed “gratitude for the warm reception,” noting that “this visit came in response to the invitation extended by the Prime Minister last September.”

Source: INA

