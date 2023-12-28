English
UNICEF: Highest child deaths ever records in West Bank and East Jerusalem in 2023

SHAFAQNA- Adele Khodr, UNICEF’s regional director overseeing the Middle East and North Africa, has reported that 124 Palestinian children and six Israeli children have lost their lives in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since the beginning of this year.

In a statement, she revealed that a staggering 83 children have lost their lives in the last 12 weeks, a number surpassing the total child casualties from the entire year of 2022 amid heightened military and law enforcement activities.

Source: Al Jazeera

