Yedioth Ahronoth: Israel proposed to build underground wall between Egypt-Gaza with USA’s finance

SHAFAQNA- In his recent meeting with American counterpart, Israeli Security Minister presented a plan regarding “building an underground wall in Rafah to separate it from the Gaza Strip with the USA’s finance”.

According to Shafaqna, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed wrote: “Yedioth Ahronoth published this news today (Thursday 28 Dec. 2023), wrote: “This wall, similar to the wall that Israel created in 2014, will be equipped with the advanced technology, camera and sensor to provide joint information for both the Egyptian and Israeli parties concerning what is happening in the Gaza Strip and also prevent the creation of a tunnel between Gaza and Egypt”.

According to this newspaper, in light of Israel’s hesitation in performing military operations in Rafah that accuses Hamas of exploiting it to smuggle weapons from Egypt, Yoav Gallant presented the proposal of building a 13-kilometer underground wall equipped with the advanced technologies in cooperation with Egypt and the USA’s finance to “Lloyd Austin”.

The leaders of the Israeli army believe that the war ends only by cutting off the artery of Hamas, that are the borders of Egypt and the Gaza Strip, and cutting this artery is possible by creating an impervious barrier.

