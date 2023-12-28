India disburses $2.5 million to UNRWA

SHAFAQNA- India, via the Representative Office in Palestine, has disbursed the second portion of a $2.5 million donation to the UNRWA, the United Nations agency aiding Palestinian refugees.

The statement confirms that the contribution will meet India’s yearly donation commitment of $5 million for the period of 2023-24.

The tranche, handed over by Palestine Charge d’Affaires, Elizabeth Rodrigues, will support UNRWA’s core programs and services, including education, health, relief and social services for Palestine refugees, it stated.



Source: Al Jazeera

