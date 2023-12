SHAFAQNA- The body of Martyr Seyyed Razi Mousavi was buried at noon today (28 Dec. 2023) at the holy shrine of Imamzadeh Saleh in Tajrish (North Tehran).

According to Shafaqna, the body of Martyr Seyyed Razi Mousavi was escorted this morning in the presence of the people of Tehran and a group of military and government officials from Imam Hussain (AS) Square to Shohada Square and then taken to be buried next to Imamzadeh Saleh.