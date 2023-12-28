Attacks near al-Amal hospital in Khan Younis are condemned by Red Crescent

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli targeting of al-Amal Hospital in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of 10 individuals and injuring 21 others, has been strongly condemned by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

“The PRCS expresses its deep concern for the safety of its staff working in the hospital and the headquarters of the Society, especially since the latest targeting; today is the fifth targeting of the hospital and its surroundings in less than a week,” this emerges from a statement published by the group on X.

Source: aljazeera

