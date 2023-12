SHAFAQNA- A Palestinian man was fatally shot by Israeli forces close to the tunnel checkpoint, located in the western region of Bethlehem.

The Health Ministry identified the man as 38-year-old Muhammad Sayel Abdelkader al-Jundi from Yatta, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.He was taken to Beit Jala hospital, where he died.

Source: aljazeera

