Palestinian groups called for rejection of all scenarios for ‘Future of Gaza Strip’

SHAFAQNA- On Thursday, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), the Islamic Jihad Movement, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine held a meeting in Beirut.

According to the “Vatan” news agency, Palestinian groups discussed the developments of the ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ battle, considering the ongoing Israeli aggressions against the land, people, and sanctities of Palestine, especially in Gaza Strip, the southwestern border of Palestine, and Jerusalem.

Prior to the exchange of prisoners, based on the principle of ‘all for all,’ they conditioned a ceasefire and the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip.

The resistance groups in this meeting demanded the rejection of all solutions and scenarios for what is referred to as the ‘Future of Gaza Strip’ and also called for presenting a national solution for Palestine based on the formation of a unity government.”

Source: Middle East News