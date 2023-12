SHAFAQNA- Al-Jazeera reporter, Tariq Abu Azzum, says that an Israeli airstrike hit a residential building in Rafah.

He stated: “The air strike has completely flattened the residential building that is full displaced people. Until now, rescue operations by the ambulances and civil defence teams continue to pull the people from under the rubble.”

Source: aljazeera

