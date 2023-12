SHAFAQNA- The Arab League legislature held a special session entitled “Supporting Palestine” in Cairo, Egypt.

Rawhi Fattouh, spokesman for the Palestinian National Council, stressed at the meeting the need to stop “the war and genocidal crimes against our people in the Gaza Strip.” He also called for the return of displaced people to their homes and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.

