Hungarian diplomat speaks publicly on proposed talks between Orban and Zelensky

SHAFAQNA- A senior Hungarian diplomat has said that the conditions are not still in place for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to arrange their first meeting since the beginning of the war between Kiev and Moscow.

As Hungary unlike most other Western nations has refused to provide weapons to Ukraine and demanded a peaceful resolving of the conflict with Russia consistently, relations between the neighbors have soured over the past two years. Also, Budapest has disagreed with Kiev becoming an EU member.

He indicated that Kiev’s tone in relations with Budapest was hostile before February 2022. But it became worse after beginning of Russia’s military operation.

Levente Magyar restated that it is still a priority for Budapest to protect the rights of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine’s Transcarpathia Region. Last week, Zelensky said he would like to negotiate with Orban. The Hungarian PM confirmed that he had received such offer. He said that the meeting might occur some time in the future.

Source: rt

