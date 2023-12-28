Chinese tech giant bounces back from US sanctions

SHAFAQNA- According to the latest analysis published by technology market-research firm Counterpoint, Huawei’s chipset subsidiary HiSilicon has become the fifth largest chipmaker in the world.

Huawei, the largest manufacturer of telecommunications equipment in the world, has found itself among the Chinese corporate majors that have been affected badly by a global US technology ban.

In 2019, Washington banned selling of software and equipment to Huawei by US firms and restricted international chipmakers using US-made technology from collaborating with the Chinese firm. The White House associated the tech ban with national-security concerns, including a potential for cyberattacks from Beijing or spying by it.

Before 2020, Huawei was a global leader in the smartphone industry, behind Samsung and Apple. However, it relied extremely on technology and components made in the US or produced by companies under American patents.

