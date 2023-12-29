English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Osama Hamdan: During 83 days of Israeli regime’s aggression on Gaza, around 22,000 people have been martyred, and more than 56,000 people have been injured

0

SHAFAQNA- Osama Hamdan, a leader of Hamas, stated today (Friday) that after 83 days of Israeli regime’s aggression on Gaza, around 22,000 people have been martyred, and more than 56,000 people have been injured.

Al Jazeera website reported: ‘What is happening in the northern Gaza Strip is a humanitarian catastrophe due to severe shortages of medicine and food; Israel has written the end of its military and political system with its aggressions.’

Osama Hamdan emphasized that unless Israeli leaders comprehensively cease their aggressions, they will not see their prisoners, who are held by the resistance, alive.

He added, ‘We urge the security services on the southwestern border to direct their weapons towards the Israeli enemy. We want a unified national Palestinian leadership to carry out the freedom project and for the committed resistance to achieve its goals.’

The Hamas leader pointed out that we confirm the movement’s readiness for any idea or proposal for a complete cessation of aggression against our people. Our people do not demand a temporary or partial cessation of aggression against Gaza; rather, they demand a comprehensive cessation.

He added, ‘Dissemination campaigns based on incorrect information about Hamas’s positions and statements of its leaders will not succeed in distorting the truth of our positions.’

In conclusion, he emphasized that our battle against occupiers is a national liberation struggle, and we thank everyone who supports us.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

 

Related posts

Places with most civilian casualties in recent Israeli attacks

rahman samadreza

Palestinian groups called for rejection of all scenarios for ‘Future of Gaza Strip’

faati

Yedioth Ahronoth: Israel proposed to build underground wall between Egypt-Gaza

anvari

Israeli youth demonstrate in West Jerusalem to demand release of their prisoners in Gaza

parniani

Hezbollah and Israel exchange fire on Lebanese border

parniani

UNICEF: Highest child deaths ever recorded in West Bank-East Jerusalem in 2023

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.