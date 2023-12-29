Osama Hamdan: During 83 days of Israeli regime’s aggression on Gaza, around 22,000 people have been martyred, and more than 56,000 people have been injured

SHAFAQNA- Osama Hamdan, a leader of Hamas, stated today (Friday) that after 83 days of Israeli regime’s aggression on Gaza, around 22,000 people have been martyred, and more than 56,000 people have been injured.

Al Jazeera website reported: ‘What is happening in the northern Gaza Strip is a humanitarian catastrophe due to severe shortages of medicine and food; Israel has written the end of its military and political system with its aggressions.’

Osama Hamdan emphasized that unless Israeli leaders comprehensively cease their aggressions, they will not see their prisoners, who are held by the resistance, alive.

He added, ‘We urge the security services on the southwestern border to direct their weapons towards the Israeli enemy. We want a unified national Palestinian leadership to carry out the freedom project and for the committed resistance to achieve its goals.’

The Hamas leader pointed out that we confirm the movement’s readiness for any idea or proposal for a complete cessation of aggression against our people. Our people do not demand a temporary or partial cessation of aggression against Gaza; rather, they demand a comprehensive cessation.

He added, ‘Dissemination campaigns based on incorrect information about Hamas’s positions and statements of its leaders will not succeed in distorting the truth of our positions.’

In conclusion, he emphasized that our battle against occupiers is a national liberation struggle, and we thank everyone who supports us.

Source: Shafaqna Persian