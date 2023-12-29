English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsMiddle EastOther News

There are differences between Israeli military cabinet and the military elite

0

SHAFAQNA- Ahmed Helal, the MENA’s Director at Global Counsel, remarks that the Israeli war cabinet’s meeting cancellation concerning post war has been a “long time coming” due to the increasing divergence between the military establishment and the political elite.

“The military elite has grown increasingly uncomfortable over the past ten years – and they’re not pacifists by any means, they are not doves. But, they understand what is strategically important for Israel, and they have been pushing against the overly militarist ambitions of the government,” Helal shared with Al-Jazeera.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Deir Al-Balah: Mother’s farewell to her two martyred children at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital [Photos]

parniani

Search for survivors among ruins after Israeli air strikes in Rafah [Photos]

parniani

UNRWA: At at least 308 individuals killed in shelters

rahman samadreza

Arrests, physical assaults, and degrading treatment by Israeli forces

rahman samadreza

Skunk water was released on worshippers near the Al Aqsa Mosque

rahman samadreza

Key events of the 84th day of the Gaza War

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.