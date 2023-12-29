There are differences between Israeli military cabinet and the military elite

SHAFAQNA- Ahmed Helal, the MENA’s Director at Global Counsel, remarks that the Israeli war cabinet’s meeting cancellation concerning post war has been a “long time coming” due to the increasing divergence between the military establishment and the political elite.

“The military elite has grown increasingly uncomfortable over the past ten years – and they’re not pacifists by any means, they are not doves. But, they understand what is strategically important for Israel, and they have been pushing against the overly militarist ambitions of the government,” Helal shared with Al-Jazeera.

