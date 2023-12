SHAFAQNA- It is becoming increasingly difficult to deliver emergency aid to Gaza as warned by the United Nations.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is deteriorating, causing an “impossible situation” for the people and aid workers trying to assist them, according to the UN’s Humanitarian Aid Chief. Israeli attacks have led to the deaths of numerous civilians, further exacerbating the crisis on the ground.

Source: Al Jazeera

